Sinking of land, collapse of houses continuing in Shimla's Rampur, residents demand relocation

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-09-2023 19:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 19:01 IST
In spite of a respite from heavy rains, sinking of land in remote villages of Rampur in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh is still continuing and the villagers whose houses have been rendered unsafe are demanding relocation to safer places.

A large number of houses in the 12/20 area of the Rampur sub-division are on the verge of ruin and Urman village in Munish panchayat has become totally unsafe. The residents of the area are urging the government to relocate them to safer locations.

Gian Dasi, a resident of Urman, said his house has been completely destroyed and he has taken shelter under a tarpaulin sheet amid a threat from falling stones and fear of snakes.

Kaul Negi, a former president of the Himachal Cooperative Federation, said 10 houses have been destroyed in Urman while two families have been rendered shelterless in Bahali village.

Mahendra Singh and Meera, residents of Urman, also complained that their house has been damaged due to wide fissures in the land, while Raj Kumari of Bahli said her house has been completely damaged and she has no place to live.

The affected people are waiting for help and rehabilitation and appealing to the government to shift them to safer places.

