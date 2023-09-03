Atletico's home game against Sevilla postponed due to forecasts of intense rain in central Spain
Atletico Madrid's La Liga home game against Sevilla has been postponed ahead of forecasts of heavy rain in central Spain, the Spanish league said Sunday.
The Spanish league said it postponed the match after considering the warnings from Spain's national weather service and the recommendation of Madrid's municipal government.
Atletico was set to host Sevilla at its stadium at 6:30 PM local time.
Authorities have asked residents in Madrid to stay indoors and avoid driving. Rail services have also been suspended on some lines.
