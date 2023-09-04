Left Menu

Health News Roundup: France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 02:28 IST
Health News Roundup: France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says
Representative Image

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says

France plans to ban disposable electronic cigarettes, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on radio station RTL on Sunday. “It’s an important public health issue,” said Borne, adding that the government is drawing up plans for a national programme to fight tobacco use that she said was responsible for 75,000 deaths a year in France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

