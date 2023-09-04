Health News Roundup: France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.
France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says
France plans to ban disposable electronic cigarettes, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on radio station RTL on Sunday. “It’s an important public health issue,” said Borne, adding that the government is drawing up plans for a national programme to fight tobacco use that she said was responsible for 75,000 deaths a year in France.
