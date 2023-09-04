Chase Bank working to restore ATMs after numerous outages

Chase Bank was working to restore its automated teller machines (ATM) and bring them back online, a message posted on its website on Sunday said.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, said there were reports of around 900 outages at its peak at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), but the reports had now come down to just over 300.

