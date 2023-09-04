Left Menu

Delhi reels under intense heat, max temp settles at 40.1 degrees Celsius

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 21:15 IST
Delhi reeled under sweltering heat on Monday with the maximum temperature settling at 40.1 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Tuesday with the possibility of very light rain at night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

Delhi's 24-hour air quality was recorded in the ''poor'' (233) category at 8 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

