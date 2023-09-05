Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Private market insured losses from Hurricane Idalia to be $3-5 billion - Moody's RMS

Private market insured losses are expected to be between $3 billion and $5 billion due to Hurricane Idalia which struck the Big Bend region of Florida last week, the catastrophe risk modeling business of Moody's said in a report on Monday. Idalia hit Florida's Gulf Coast with fierce winds, torrential rains and pounding surf before weakening but turning to southeastern Georgia, where floodwaters trapped residents in their homes.

Biden takes shot at Trump on jobs in critical state of Pennsylvania

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday took shots at his likely 2024 rival, Donald Trump, in a Labor Day speech aimed at shoring up support in Pennsylvania, a state he needs to win next year to retain the White House. A self-described champion of labor unions, Biden addressed union workers in Philadelphia as he sought to explain his economic policies to a public worried about the economy, despite easing inflation and low unemployment levels.

Biden surveys storm damage in Florida, without DeSantis

President Joe Biden traveled to Florida on Saturday to survey the destruction from Hurricane Idalia and comfort victims of the storm, but he did not meet with Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential presidential rival, who opted not to come. Biden, who praised DeSantis during the visit, said he was not disappointed by the Republican governor's absence and said DeSantis had helped plan the trip.

Burning Man festival road reopens, allowing thousands to escape muddy trap

Burning Man organizers reopened the road leading out of the remote Nevada desert festival on Monday, allowing tens of thousands of attendees to escape after they had been trapped for days by mud. But many of the 64,000 people who remained on site as of Monday may choose to stay one more night and watch the festival's giant namesake effigy go up in flames on Monday night, one day past schedule.

Biden says he thinks US auto workers' strike unlikely to happen

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that he did not think workers at the nation's three large automakers were likely to go on strike, despite a looming contract deadline later this month. KEY QUOTE

