Odisha govt to give patta to people living in Khurda's Jatni

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-09-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 11:43 IST
The Odisha government directed the Khurda district collector to initiate steps for resolving the khasmahal land issue in Jatni area by December, so that patta or 'record of rights' can be given to the people.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary P K Jena on Monday, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Khasmahal lands were under the direct management of the state government, but remained in custody of villagers for decades without proper records.

District Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy was asked to take steps to find a permanent solution to the land-related issue within three months and distribute pattas to the people in December, the statement said.

The decision will benefit 537 families, it said.

