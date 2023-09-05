Left Menu

Astronomers discover frosty planet with longest orbit yet detected by TESS

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-09-2023 21:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 21:39 IST
Astronomers discover frosty planet with longest orbit yet detected by TESS
Representative Image. Credits: NASA, ESA, CSA, Joseph Olmsted (STScI)

An international team of astronomers has discovered a rare system containing two long-period planets orbiting a nearby star. Of the two planets, one is a gas giant like Jupiter and Saturn and it has the longest orbit yet detected by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS).

The star, TOI-4600, lies 815 light years from Earth, and hosts an inner planet with an orbit of 82 days, similar to Mercury, while the outer planet circles every 482 days.

The newly-discovered gas giant is also one of the coldest, at about -117 degrees Fahrenheit, while the inner planet is a more temperate 170 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both planets are likely gas giants, though the composition of the inner planet may be more of a mix of gas and ice. According to the team, which included astronomers from MIT, the University of New Mexico and elsewhere, the two planets bridge the gap between hot Jupiters - the toasty, short-orbit planets that make up the majority of exoplanet discoveries, and the much colder, longer-period gas giants in our solar system.

"These longer-period systems are a comparatively unexplored range. As we’re trying to see where our solar system falls in comparison to the other systems we’ve found out there, we really need these more edge-case examples to better understand that comparison. Because a lot of systems we have found don’t look anything like our solar system," says team member Katharine Hesse, a technical staff member at MIT’s Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

The team's results have been published in Astrophysical Journal Letters.

NASA's TESS has identified thousands of exoplanet candidates and confirmed over 320 planets to date. The telescope monitors the nearest stars for signs of exoplanets - planets beyond our solar system - by pointing at a patch of the sky and continuously measuring the star's brightness in that sector for 30 days.

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023