Heavy rains likely in Odisha till September 7

05-09-2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rains are likely to lash Odisha till September 7 with a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said on Tuesday.

The low-pressure area is located off the coast of south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh, it said.

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to experience widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, till September 7, it added.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of temporary waterlogging at low-lying areas, poor visibility during intense spells of rain and traffic congestion in urban areas.

Farmers have been advised to postpone the use of fertilisers in the agricultural fields and keep livestock and domestic animals in safe places, it said.

Heavy rainfall is likely at some places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Nuapada, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi, and Bolangir on Wednesday.

During the 24 hours till 8.30 am on Tuesday, the state recorded an average rainfall of 16.7 mm rainfall. Belaguntha in Ganjam district recorded the highest rainfall of 142.4 mm.

