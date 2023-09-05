Bihar to develop Sitamarhi's 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', birthplace of goddess Sita

The Bihar government on Tuesday gave its approval to develop the ‘Punaura Dham Janki Mandir’, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here. The state tourism department mooted the proposal before the cabinet. Talking to reporters, S. Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, ''The cabinet approved Rs 72.47 crore for the overall development of the Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi district. A large number of pilgrims (domestic as well as from outside the country) visit the temple every year.'' Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatika', construct a 'parikrama' path, display kiosks, cafeteria, children-playing zones, etc, Siddhartha said and added all connecting roads to the pilgrim site will also be developed at the earliest. Besides, thematic gates and parking areas will also be constructed around the site, he added. The cabinet also approved a budget of Rs 120.15 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art 'dharmshala' (a rest house for pilgrims) at Gayaji Dham in Gaya district. ''The Pitru Paksha Mela—a Hindu ritual to pray for souls of ancestors— is organised yearly at Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Every year, a large number of Hindus from across the world visit Vishnupad temple during Pitri Paksha period to perform pind dan rituals. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to construct a 1,000-bed 'dharmshala' at Gayaji Dham,'' said Siddhartha. The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of a ring-fenced account of Rs 4,000 crore, as directed by the National Green Tribunal, for effective management of solid and liquid waste. It may be recalled that the NGT in May had levied Rs 4,000-crore environmental compensation on Bihar for failing to scientifically manage solid and liquid waste. The NGT panel had directed the Bihar government to deposit a sum of Rs 4,000 crore in the ring-fenced account for waste disposal, said Siddhartha.

