Left Menu

Bihar to develop Sitamarhi's 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', birthplace of goddess Sita

A large number of pilgrims domestic as well as from outside the country visit the temple every year. Under the new development plan, the state government will develop Sita-Vatika, Luv-Kush Vatika, construct a parikrama path, display kiosks, cafeteria, children-playing zones, etc, Siddhartha said and added all connecting roads to the pilgrim site will also be developed at the earliest.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:33 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:28 IST
Bihar to develop Sitamarhi's 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', birthplace of goddess Sita
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government on Tuesday gave its approval to develop the ‘Punaura Dham Janki Mandir’, a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here. The state tourism department mooted the proposal before the cabinet. Talking to reporters, S. Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, ''The cabinet approved Rs 72.47 crore for the overall development of the Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in Sitamarhi district. A large number of pilgrims (domestic as well as from outside the country) visit the temple every year.'' Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatika', construct a 'parikrama' path, display kiosks, cafeteria, children-playing zones, etc, Siddhartha said and added all connecting roads to the pilgrim site will also be developed at the earliest. Besides, thematic gates and parking areas will also be constructed around the site, he added. The cabinet also approved a budget of Rs 120.15 crore for the construction of a state-of-the-art 'dharmshala' (a rest house for pilgrims) at Gayaji Dham in Gaya district. ''The Pitru Paksha Mela—a Hindu ritual to pray for souls of ancestors— is organised yearly at Vishnupad temple in Gaya. Every year, a large number of Hindus from across the world visit Vishnupad temple during Pitri Paksha period to perform pind dan rituals. Keeping this in mind, the government has decided to construct a 1,000-bed 'dharmshala' at Gayaji Dham,'' said Siddhartha. The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of a ring-fenced account of Rs 4,000 crore, as directed by the National Green Tribunal, for effective management of solid and liquid waste. It may be recalled that the NGT in May had levied Rs 4,000-crore environmental compensation on Bihar for failing to scientifically manage solid and liquid waste. The NGT panel had directed the Bihar government to deposit a sum of Rs 4,000 crore in the ring-fenced account for waste disposal, said Siddhartha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice shortage; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Tunisia's bad economy hits coeliac sufferers with rice ...

 Global
4
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023