HP: Higher reaches of Dhauladhar in Kangra, Baralacha receive season's first spell of snowfall

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:30 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:30 IST
Higher reaches of the Dhauladhar in Kangra and Baralacha connecting Lahaul and Ladhak experienced this season's first spell of snowfall on Tuesday, reports reaching here said. The snowfall caused a slight drop in temperature in the picturesque hill stations of Dharamshala and Manali and the day temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 degrees and stayed at 29 degrees and 26.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT said. A Western Disturbance is currently prevailing in Kangra and Lahaul areas, it added.

Both tourists and residents of Mcleodganj and Dharamsala breathed a sigh of relief from the long, hot, and humid weather that had persisted. Meanwhile, monsoon remained subdued in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and light showers were witnessed at some places, the MeT said. However, the weather department predicted light to moderate rains at isolated places in low and middle hills till September 11.

From June 1 to September 5, Himachal Pradesh received 828 mm of rainfall against the normal rainfall of 643.3 mm, an excess of 29 per cent. The monsoon normally withdraws from the state around September 24.

Heavy rains had wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh in July and August and 408 persons so far, including 261 in rain-related incidents and 147 in road accidents, have died since the onset of monsoon on June 24, while 38 are still missing, as per the state emergency operation centre. The hill state has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 8,675 crore as per the centre and 145 roads are still closed for vehicular traffic in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

