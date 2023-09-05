Left Menu

TTD to build 2 pilgrim amenities centres worth Rs 600 cr in Tirupati

PTI | Tirupati | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:42 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has decided to construct two pilgrim amenities centres (PAC) worth Rs 600 crore in Tirupati town.

The new centres, Achyutham and Sripatham, which can accommodate nearly 20,000 pilgrims will replace the existing seven-decade old facilities behind the Tirupati railway station, said an official on Tuesday.

Further, the board chaired by Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, resolved to build another Srivari temple in Bandra (Mumbai) at an outlay of Rs 1.65 crore and an information centre for Rs 5 crore, which will be funded by the money donated by TTD Trust board members, said a press release.

At a meeting, the board has approved the construction of a temple for folk Goddess Moolasthana Ellamma in Chandragiri at a cost of Rs 2 crore, and sanctioned Rs 49 crore to repair TTD employees' quarters.

TTD, the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati has allocated Rs 33 crore for constructing roads and other facilities near the housing sites allotted to the temple body's employees at Padiredu Aranyam village.

Among several other decisions taken at the meet, the board has also sought the state government's approval to fill 413 vacancies of priests and others.

