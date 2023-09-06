NAREDCO MAHI, the Women Wing of NAREDCO, Ushers in Empowering Slogan "Jai Nirman Jai Makan" on NAREDCO's 25th Foundation Day

On the momentous occasion of NAREDCO's 25th foundation day, the women's wing of the Real Estate apex body, known as NAREDCO MAHI, introduced a strong slogan - ''Jai Nirman Jai Makan''. This slogan represents their strong dedication to the construction industry and their important goal of providing housing for everyone. The slogan, ''Jai Nirman Jai Makan'', highlights the value of the construction sector and the aim of making homes affordable and available to all people in India. In her captivating speech, Dr. Ananta Raghuvanshi, President of NAREDCO MAHI, introduced this slogan. She emphasized the crucial role of the construction industry in the country's development and explained how the slogan, ''Jai Nirman Jai Makan'', perfectly matches the main goal of making housing available to everyone in society, regardless of their background.

Dr. Raghuvanshi's address resonated with MAHI's core values of gender integration, social responsibility, education, and innovation within the real estate sector. The women's wing has consistently spearheaded initiatives to foster an inclusive and sustainable industry, thereby showcasing their unwavering dedication. Chief Guest for the occasion former Vice President of India Sh. M Venkaiah Naidu in his inaugural speech emphasis on making houses happy homes. The former Vice President underscored in his address that the real estate and infrastructure sectors are so crucial for the country's growth that they must be built upon a foundation of happy, affordable, and healthy housing. On this occasion Sh Naidu also unveiled a Coffee Table book chronicling the organization's 25-year journey. Esteemed dignitaries Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Minister of Roads, Building and Legislative Affairs & Housing for the Government of Telangana, President NAREDCO Sh Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, RERA Chief of various states including along with who's who of Real Estate industry across the country participated in this magnificent conclave. Commenting on the role of women in Realty Sector Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO, expressed his elation on this milestone, stating, ''NAREDCO's journey has been marked by perseverance, growth, and industry transformation. The introduction of the slogan 'Jai Nirman Jai Makan' by MAHI resonates deeply with our shared commitment to construction excellence and inclusive housing.'' Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Vice Chairman of NAREDCO, shared his insight, saying, ''As we celebrate our 25th foundation day, MAHI's resonant slogan reflects the essence of our efforts. 'Jai Nirman Jai Makan' encapsulates our collective determination to build not only structures but also dreams and aspirations.'' Mr. G Hari Babu, President-Elect of NAREDCO, added, ''MAHI's slogan aligns seamlessly with our vision for an integrated and progressive real estate sector. It's a call to recognize the pivotal role of construction and housing, echoing our commitment to a brighter future.'' The foundation day event was attended by over 500 delegates across the country from Real Estate, Banking, Infrastructure, insurance and other allied industries. The daylong conference witnessed multiple brain storming sessions on new construction. Technologies, 5 years of RERA besides a joint study report by NAREDCO & Knight Frank Real Estate India Vision 2047.

