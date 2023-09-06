SRK becomes the first diamond crafting company in the world to join Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), one of the world's leading diamond crafting companies, announced that it has joined the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), becoming the first diamond company in the world to commit to SBTi's guidelines. This commitment further cements SRK's role in the diamond sector as a global leader in ESG. The most compliant company in the gems and jewellery industry, SRK has committed to establishing near-term science-based emission reduction targets and to achieving net zero emissions for its diamond crafting facilities by next year.

SBTi is recognized as one of the world's most influential emission reduction mechanisms. It was launched in 2015 in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), World Resources Institute (WRI), and the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). The SBTi was developed to advance the goals set in the Paris Agreement and drive ambitious climate action by enabling organizations to set science-based emissions reduction targets.

SRK is committed to working closely with SBTi to develop emission reduction action plans covering various domains, including corporate operations, product research and development, and supply chain management.

''Over our six decades of operation, SRK has proved time and again our commitment to serving the planet and building a better India and beyond. SRK embraces sustainability at each step and has been recognized for notable growth in corporate social responsibility commitments, leadership in community welfare initiatives, implementation of more sustainable practices, and improvements in stakeholder experience,'' said Dr. Nirav Mandir, Chief Human Capital Officer at SRK. ''We firmly believe in the power of collective action to address climate change and are honoured to work alongside the other companies around the world who are part of the SBTi network to advance a zero emissions world.'' Decarbonization is the crown jewel of SRK's sustained efforts. Their two flagship diamond crafting facilities, SRK Empire and SRK House, are both LEED Platinum certified, and thanks to ongoing improvements and real-time monitoring of their operational performance in energy, water, waste, transportation and occupant experience, the two buildings rank among the highest performing LEED buildings in the world, continuously outperforming tens of thousands of certified buildings globally. In partnership with the Global Network for Zero, SRK has also committed to achieving net zero certification at both SRK Empire and SRK House and is on track to achieve this by 2024 – six years ahead of their original commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) of 2030. SRK's unwavering commitment to achieving net zero emissions stands firmly rooted in industry best practices, science-based frameworks, and third-party validation.

Furthermore, in May 2023, SRK hosted their inaugural SRK Sustainability Conclave to present itself as a model for effective and efficient net zero realization, and to bring together Indian business leadership in a landmark call to action for accelerating a net zero India. This first of its kind gathering was also designed to explore best practices for transforming businesses across operations, the potential for cross-sector collaborations, and the critical role industries across sectors must play in meeting ESG standards and realizing a decarbonized world.

Later this month, SRK will also release their Pure Impact report, which details six decades of SRK's achievements in education, healthcare, community, employee welfare, sustainability, and more. This report will not only highlight SRK's pioneering work in these spaces, but also publicly identify how the company's initiatives specifically align with the UN SDGs and the 2015 Paris Agreement. About Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK) Founded by Shri Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka, SRK is one of the world's leading diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at more than 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 6,000 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution to the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency, and tenacity, SRK is galvanizing the gems and jewellery industry to prioritize ESG compliance and shed light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications Additionally, more than 4.5% of SRK's profits are contributed to various CSR (corporate social responsibility) and community welfare initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds an unwavering dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

