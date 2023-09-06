Left Menu

TDB-DST approves ₹6.00Cr to Eco Recycling Limited's Recycling on Wheels Smart ER

The core of this project is the ‘Recycling on Wheels Smart ER’ an innovative approach that seeks to curb and bridge the gaps in e-waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 17:09 IST
TDB-DST approves ₹6.00Cr to Eco Recycling Limited's Recycling on Wheels Smart ER
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rising global e-waste crisis has raised widespread alarm, and India is no stranger to this pressing issue. The informal sector's improper management of e-waste has resulted in significant environmental dangers and health hazards for people involved. Shockingly, a mere 20% of e-waste in India undergoes formal recycling, even as the country generated an astounding 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste in the fiscal year 2019-20.

In response to this critical challenge and in alignment with Hon’ble Prime Minister's recent call during the 97th Mann Ki Baat episode for heightened awareness regarding proper e-waste disposal to safeguard our environment, the Technology Development Board (TDB) proudly announces its strategic support for M/s Eco Recycling Limited, a Mumbai-based public limited company. This innovative e-waste management project has been greenlit with financial support of ₹6.00 crores from TDB, against the total project cost of ₹12.00 crores.

 

The core of this project is the ‘Recycling on Wheels Smart ER’ an innovative approach that seeks to curb and bridge the gaps in e-waste management. This innovative solution offers a multi-faceted approach

The project's workflow is methodically designed for maximum efficiency:

 Deploy the pre-processing of e-waste on Wheels Facility at the site. 

Scanning & serialization of the e-waste devices. 

Feeding the devices in the shredder for shredding. 

Shredded material drops in the bins below the shredder under secured cage. 

Environmentally benign collection of the shredded e-waste.

In today's changing regulatory landscape, even the informal sector is open to more formal e-waste management. Moreover, it goes beyond the ordinary by offering skill development for informal sector workers, aligning with their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and showing commitment to both environmental sustainability and better livelihoods.

This versatile project serves Special Economic Zones (SEZs), R&D centres, and similar places, catering to diverse needs. What makes this project unique is that no similar "Recycling on Wheels" setup exists in India, it is one of its kind. It not only fills a crucial gap in e-waste management but also promises a positive impact on society.

The distinguishing feature of the shredded e-waste collection lies in its potential to enhance transportation efficiency while simultaneously reducing costs and labour requirements. Furthermore, in the project's second phase, the company envisions processing the shredded waste to extract precious metals, thereby making a valuable contribution to the concept of a circular economy.

Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, TDB, remarked, "TDB is proud to support M/s Eco Recycling Limited's visionary proposal for the 'Recycling on Wheels Facility.' This project represents a significant step towards achieving 'Waste Free Cities' and addressing the e-waste challenge in India. It exemplifies our commitment to promoting innovation, environmental sustainability, and positive societal impact."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023