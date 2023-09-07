Fire breaks out in shut factory in Thane, no report of anyone getting injured

A major fire broke out in a shut factory in Thane city on Thursday, but there was no report of anyone getting injured, a civic official said.

The blaze at the factory in Wagle Estate started at 2:40pm and was doused after an hour, Thane Municipal Corporation Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

''Two fire engines were deployed along with personnel to douse the fire. The cause of the blaze is not yet known,'' Tadvi informed.

