Odd News Roundup: Montenegrins vie for record in lying down contest

Montenegrins vie for record in lying down contest

Seven competitors lying down on mats are vying for the coveted title of "Laziest Citizen" after smashing the previous record in a satirical contest held annually in a holiday resort in northern Montenegro. A lying down record of 117 hours was set at last year's contest in the resort village of Brezna, but as this year's competition entered a 20th day on Thursday, the remaining contestants said they were determined to keep going.

