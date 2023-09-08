Left Menu

Protection wall of a nullah collapses in Thane district; none hurt

The protection wall of a nullah collapsed in Mumbra area of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.The incident took place in Rana Nagar area of Reti Bunder around 1.30 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell. Civic officials have sealed two affected houses and shifted the occupants, he added.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 16:46 IST
Protection wall of a nullah collapses in Thane district; none hurt
  • Country:
  • India

The protection wall of a nullah collapsed in Mumbra area of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place in Rana Nagar area of Reti Bunder around 1.30 pm, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell. Local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, he said. The protection wall was 20 feet long, and the impact caused the wall of a house built on the nullah to also collapse, the official said. Civic officials have sealed two affected houses and shifted the occupants, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023