Left Menu

Jupiter Life IPO subscribed 63.72 times on last day of offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:32 IST
Jupiter Life IPO subscribed 63.72 times on last day of offer
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The initial public offering (IPO) of multi-speciality hospital chain Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited was subscribed 63.72 times on the last day of subscription on Friday, helped by huge demand from institutional buyers.

The public issue received bids for 54,14,60,120 shares against 84,97,169 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received 187.32 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 34.75 times and that of Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.73 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of up to 44.50 lakh equity shares.

The initial public offering had a price range of Rs 695-735 a share.

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 261 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be utilised to retire debt and for general corporate purposes.

The hospital chain operates in Thane, Pune and Indore under the 'Jupiter' brand with a total bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022.

It is also in the process of developing a multi-specialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra.

ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
2
Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

Mexican president backs party's candidate selection process after dispute

 Global
3
Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria's opposition candidate Atiku to challenge election court ruling

Nigeria
4
Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit sponsor for Indian football team

Reliance's Performax Activewear eyes 5-fold growth in 3 yrs; becomes kit spo...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023