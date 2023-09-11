Left Menu

Four dead, six hospitalised since Sep 6 in village in MP's Satna; hand-pumps to draw water sealed, viral infection outbreak suspected

Four persons have died and six others have been hospitalised after complaining of vomiting, loose motions and fever since September 6 in Tikuria village in Madhya Pradeshs Satna district, an official said on Monday.Five hand-pumps in the village, from which its 800 residents draw water for drinking purposes, have been sealed, he said.We suspect there is an outbreak of viral infection in Tikuria village.

PTI | Satna | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 16:50 IST
Four dead, six hospitalised since Sep 6 in village in MP's Satna; hand-pumps to draw water sealed, viral infection outbreak suspected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons have died and six others have been hospitalised after complaining of vomiting, loose motions and fever since September 6 in Tikuria village in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, an official said on Monday.

Five hand-pumps in the village, from which its 800 residents draw water for drinking purposes, have been sealed, he said.

''We suspect there is an outbreak of viral infection in Tikuria village. We have asked the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department to collect water samples from the sealed hand-pumps and get them tested for presence of bacteria etc,'' Satna Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr LK Tiwari told PTI over phone. On September 6, one Raja Kol (45) complained of vomiting, loose motions and fever and was rushed to a government hospital from where was discharged the next day.

''However, on September 7, he died in his house. On September 8, one Raj Kol showed the same symptoms and he died enroute to hospital. On Sunday, Kemla Kol (90) and Duasia Kol Bai (80) died but due to natural reasons,'' Tiwari said.

The condition of Tikuria residents Satish Kol (9), Amit Kol (4), Durga Kol (2), Ragini Kol (9), Neeraj Kol (9) and Chandu Kol (50), who are hospitalised, is improving, the CMHO added.

A medical team has been station in the village, which is 12 kilometers away from the district headquarters, to monitor the situation, the official said.

Those who died and the ones hospitalised are from the Kol tribe, which is found mainly in MP and some parts of Maharashtra and Odisha, local officials informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023