Beautification work will continue in other parts after G20 Summit: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 18:33 IST
The Delhi government will extend its beautification efforts to all parts of the national capital after G20 designated parts of the city witnessed a facelift for the international summit, cabinet ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj announced on Monday.

Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi, in a press conference, said 1,400 kilometres of roads under the PWD will undergo a makeover, encompassing beautification, redesigning, improved lighting and landscaping.

Later, talking to PTI Video, Atishi, said that she held a meeting Monday morning regarding the beautification work to be carried out in the rest of the city.

''From tomorrow, PWD officials will be on ground to see that beautification works commence in other areas, apart from those that were beautified for the summit,'' she said.

When asked about the measures being taken for the security of the assets created for the mega event, Atishi said, ''We will hire a maintenance agency for safekeep of statues and fountains installed for the summit.'' The two-day event under India's presidency of the influential bloc concluded on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi and Urban Development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj thanked the people of Delhi for ensuring the summit was a success.

"The G20 summit was successfully conducted due to the strict self-discipline showcased by the people of Delhi and the hard work of all government agencies. During the preparations for G20, many roads across the city were redesigned and beautified, landscaping was done across various parts of the city, and lights and fountains were installed at various spots,'' Atishi said.

She added that the whole city will soon be beautified "on the lines of key areas of G20." All the areas of Delhi will be beautified and maintained in the same way in the future, Atishi said.

Noting that during the G20, the MCD was carrying out systematic mechanised sweeping and washing of roads in the key areas, Atishi added, ''In the same way, sanitation and cleaning work will be carried out in the whole of Delhi now. The Delhi government will provide full support to MCD in this initiative and for buying additional machines." "This morning, I held a review meeting of PWD officials to ensure how we can take the work done during the G20 to the whole of Delhi. From tomorrow, I will start visiting various areas of the city where such beautification and road improvement works are required," Atishi said.

Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolio of urban development, congratulated and thanked the two crore people of Delhi for their cooperation. ''Maximum works by the Delhi government, including the beautification of roads, rejuvenation of historical monuments, and illumination of tourist destinations, were done with the tax money paid by two crore people of Delhi," he said.

Bharadwaj said people faced traffic jams for 15-20 days, and showcased strict self-discipline during the three days of the summit to allow foreign delegates smooth access to different parts of the city. "The government is now taking the responsibility of maintaining the beauty of Delhi in the future. All the departments of the Delhi government and the MCD will work to further improve and beautify other parts of the city," he said.

