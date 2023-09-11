Left Menu

Libya's parallel PM says 2,000 dead in eastern floods

Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 11-09-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 21:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@DrOsamaSHamad)
  • Libya

The head of Libya's eastern parliament-backed government said more than 2,000 people had died in a storm and flooding during a phone interview with a local television station. Osama Hamad told the television news presenter on al-Masar channel: "The missing are in the thousands, and the dead exceed 2,000".

Hamad did not give the source for the figures of the dead and missing.

