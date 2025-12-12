Trump's Unofficial Pardon: Tina Peters' Election Fraud Saga

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his intention to pardon Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk, despite not having the authority to do so. Peters was sentenced to nine years for tampering with voting machines post the 2020 election.

Known for backing Trump's baseless election fraud claims, Peters was convicted in 2024 for compromising Mesa County's election computers. Investigation revealed she facilitated Trump allies' access, leading to the disclosure of sensitive voting equipment passwords online.

Trump, via Truth Social, expressed support for Peters, claiming she only sought honest elections. However, Colorado's Democratic governor retains the actual pardon power in her state case, and any clemency from him seems improbable.

(With inputs from agencies.)