Trump's Unofficial Pardon: Tina Peters' Election Fraud Saga
Donald Trump announced he is pardoning Tina Peters, a Colorado clerk convicted of tampering with voting machines. Peters, sentenced to nine years in state prison for a security breach involving election computers, remains unpardoned as authority rests with the Colorado governor. A pardon from him remains unlikely.
In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump declared on Thursday his intention to pardon Tina Peters, a Colorado county clerk, despite not having the authority to do so. Peters was sentenced to nine years for tampering with voting machines post the 2020 election.
Known for backing Trump's baseless election fraud claims, Peters was convicted in 2024 for compromising Mesa County's election computers. Investigation revealed she facilitated Trump allies' access, leading to the disclosure of sensitive voting equipment passwords online.
Trump, via Truth Social, expressed support for Peters, claiming she only sought honest elections. However, Colorado's Democratic governor retains the actual pardon power in her state case, and any clemency from him seems improbable.
(With inputs from agencies.)