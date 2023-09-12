Left Menu

UP govt approves implementation of Aspirational City Scheme in 100 urban bodies

This scheme will help prevent migration by making ideal use of resources and increasing opportunities for economic development, the statement said.In the cabinet meeting, the government also approved a proposal for the operation of air-conditioned electric buses in Saharanpur, Ayodhya, and Firozabad.It has been decided to form a special purpose vehicle SPV under the chairmanship of the commissioner of the concerned division under the Companies Act 2013 for the operation, management, and maintenance of electric buses in these cities.The SPV will have the right to decide the routes for running buses in the cities.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-09-2023 18:04 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 18:04 IST
UP govt approves implementation of Aspirational City Scheme in 100 urban bodies
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday approved a proposal to implement the Aspirational City Scheme in 100 most backward urban bodies with a population of 20,000 to one lakh. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The government's move is aimed at strengthening the municipal bodies.

The scheme will involve the selection of 100 aspirational urban bodies from among the 762 urban bodies by NITI Aayog, based on a set of 16 parameters, an official statement said. The scheme will remain in force until March 31, 2026, but its monitoring will continue until March 31, 2028, through the dashboard. This scheme will help prevent migration by making ideal use of resources and increasing opportunities for economic development, the statement said.

In the cabinet meeting, the government also approved a proposal for the operation of air-conditioned electric buses in Saharanpur, Ayodhya, and Firozabad.

It has been decided to form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) under the chairmanship of the commissioner of the concerned division under the Companies Act 2013 for the operation, management, and maintenance of electric buses in these cities.

The SPV will have the right to decide the routes for running buses in the cities. Apart from determining the fare on the routes, passengers will also have the right to discuss the facilities provided to them, the statement said. The state currently operates a total of 740 AC electric buses through 13 SPVs in 14 cities, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023