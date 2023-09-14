Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Civilians killed in crossfire in Sudan's second city as war spreads

As shells rained down on her neighbourhood in Sudan's Nyala city on Aug. 23, Mahla Adam decided to rush home instead of sheltering under a nearby bridge as she and many others had done during countless clashes. But this time, a projectile hit next to the bridge, and when she returned she said she counted dozens of bodies torn apart by shrapnel -- many of them neighbours, friends and relatives, and most of them women.

El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel not facing charges in Mexico, prosecutors say

Emma Coronel, the wife of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is not facing charges in Mexico, the country's prosecutors' office said, after she was released from a U.S. federal institution on Wednesday. An official from Mexico's state prosecutor's office said Coronel was not facing charges "for now."

Syrian army says Israel hits targets along coast and Hama region

Two Syrian soldiers were killed and six others wounded in an Israeli air strike on the Mediterranean port city of Tartous near the ancestral home region of President Bashar al Assad, Syrian state media reported on Wednesday. It gave no details of the specific locations that were hit.

Putin and North Korea's Kim discuss military matters, Ukraine war and satellites

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a rare summit on Wednesday at which they discussed military matters, the war in Ukraine and possible Russian help for the secretive Communist state's satellite programme. Putin showed Kim around Russia's most advanced space rocket launch site in Russia's Far East and discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space. Kim, who arrived by train from North Korea, asked detailed questions about rockets as Putin showed him around the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Morocco quake survivors pack donkeys with supplies to reach cut-off villages

With many roads still blocked by landslides, some Moroccan villagers on Wednesday loaded donkeys with supplies to take to remote areas inaccessible by vehicle, as some earthquake survivors' frustration mounted at the pace of official response.

The 6.8 magnitude quake that struck the High Atlas Mountains late on Friday killed at least 2,901 people and injured 5,530, according to the latest official figures, making it Morocco's deadliest since 1960 and most powerful since at least 1900.

Trawler's attempt fails to free grounded cruise ship in Greenland

A fish trawler's attempt to free a luxury cruise ship that ran aground two days ago in a remote part of Greenland has failed, leaving the vessel and the 206 people on board still stranded, Denmark's armed forces said on Wednesday. The Ocean Explorer has since Monday been stuck in mud and silt in the Alpefjord national park, some 1,400 km (870 miles) northeast of Greenland's capital Nuuk, the Danish military's Joint Arctic Command (JAC) said.

Armenia says Azerbaijan responds to peace proposals, big gaps remain

Azerbaijan has sent new proposals to Armenia in their longstanding attempts to reach a peace deal, but big gaps remain between the two sides, Armenia's state news agency quoted the country's foreign minister as saying on Wednesday. Armenia also submitted a proposal of its own for a withdrawal from border areas of troops from both sides.

Israeli leaders presented with judicial compromise, president says

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's camp and his political rivals have both been presented with proposals for judicial reform that could end a crisis tormenting Israel for months, the country's president said on Wednesday. Netanyahu's nationalist-religious coalition in January launched a campaign to overhaul Israel's judiciary, sparking unprecedented protests, sending the shekel down and stirring concern among allies for Israel's democratic health.

Ukraine says Russian naval vessels badly damaged in Crimea attack

Ukraine said it seriously damaged two Russian naval vessels and struck port infrastructure in the Crimean city of Sevastopol early on Wednesday, in what appeared to be the biggest attack of the war on the home of the Russian navy's Black Sea Fleet. The strike on Crimea, seized and annexed by Russia in 2014, was confirmed by Moscow. It highlighted Kyiv's growing missile capabilities as Russia continues to bombard Ukraine from afar with long-range missiles and assault drones.

Catastrophic Libya flood kills thousands, desperate relatives search for survivors

Residents of the devastated Libyan city of Derna desperately searched for missing relatives on Wednesday and rescue workers appealed for more body bags, after a catastrophic flood that killed thousands of people and swept many out to sea.

Swathes of the Mediterranean city were obliterated by a torrent of water unleashed by a powerful storm that swept down a usually dry riverbed on Sunday night, bursting dams above the city. Multi-storey buildings collapsed with sleeping families inside.

