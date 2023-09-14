Mumbai: FDA checks three 'Bademiya' outlets, finds establishment does not have valid food licence

Three outlets of popular eatery 'Bademiya', including the one in Colaba in south Mumbai, were checked by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which found these did not have a valid food licence, an official said on Thursday.

An FDA release said the checks were carried out on Wednesday.

''During the check, officials found the establishment does not have a valid food licence, which is required as per The Food Safety and Standards Act,'' the release said.

The FDA has collected 10 samples of prepared food and raw material used in the preparations and these have been sent for quality tests, it added.

''Further action will be taken based on the finding in the laboratory examination. As the eatery was operational without a proper food licence and errors were found, the FDA has directed the establishment to shut operations till they get a valid food licence and rectify the errors,'' the FDA release informed.

