Left Menu

Rugby-Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco, Libya disaster victims

In Libya's east, a torrent resulting from a powerful storm burst dams and killed thousands, with many more missing. "A moment of solidarity will be observed ahead of the anthems at the France v Uruguay Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool A match in Lille on Thursday to remember those affected by the floods in Libya and earthquake in Morocco," World Rugby said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2023 19:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 19:25 IST
Rugby-Moment of solidarity before France-Uruguay game for Morocco, Libya disaster victims

A moment of solidarity will be held before France play Uruguay in the Rugby World Cup in Lille on Thursday following the deadly disasters in Morocco and Libya, rugby's governing body said. An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude last Friday killed nearly 3,000 people in Morocco, the deadliest quake to hit North Africa since 1960. In Libya's east, a torrent resulting from a powerful storm burst dams and killed thousands, with many more missing.

"A moment of solidarity will be observed ahead of the anthems at the France v Uruguay Rugby World Cup 2023 Pool A match in Lille on Thursday to remember those affected by the floods in Libya and earthquake in Morocco," World Rugby said in a statement. "Rugby World Cup 2023 and the global rugby family stands in solidarity with the people of Libya and Morocco at this extremely difficult time."

The hosts face Uruguay at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. The French are second in Pool A on four points after beating New Zealand in the opening match. Uruguay have yet to start their campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023