Russia has 'neutralised' hundreds of foreign intelligence agents - security official

A top Russian security official said in an article published on Friday that Moscow had "neutralised" hundreds of foreign spies in recent years.
Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, was writing in Russia's foreign intelligence agency's house magazine.
