Left Menu

12 lakh affected by Assam floods this year: Minister

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-09-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 17:44 IST
12 lakh affected by Assam floods this year: Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Over 12 lakh people have been affected by floods in Assam this year, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said in the state assembly on Friday.

He said the details of the damage caused by the deluge are still being compiled, but as per available data, 12,95,642 people have been affected so far.

More than 23,000 houses in 3,335 villages in 109 revenue circles have been affected, Mohan said while replying to a question from Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah.

The minister said that 37 embankments have been damaged and 133 embankments are in danger of being breached.

The annual floods have damaged 1,106 roads under the Public Works Department, besides 101 bridges.

It has also killed 16,663 animals so far, the minister said, adding Rs 137.2 crore has been sanctioned towards gratuitous relief and Rs 25 lakh towards rehabilitation grant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

Domestic air traffic rises 22.8 pc to 1.24 crore in Aug: DGCA

 India
2
WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

WebEx by Cisco and Zoom rolling out on Android Auto

 Global
3
‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

‘Robust progress’ towards SDGs in Thailand: A UN Resident Coordinator blog

 Global
4
Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease deep poverty

Suriname prepares or its first offshore oil project that is expected to ease...

 Suriname

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023