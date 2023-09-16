Left Menu

Death toll from Hawaii wildfires drops to 97- Hawaii governor

The death toll from last month's wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped to 97 and the number of people missing is now 31, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN in an interview on Friday. Green said last week the death toll was 115 and 66 people were missing. "The death toll dropped because we have Department of Defense anthropologists who are able to do a lot more advanced genetics.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2023 05:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 05:01 IST
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires drops to 97- Hawaii governor

The death toll from last month's wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui has dropped to 97 and the number of people missing is now 31, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN in an interview on Friday.

Green said last week the death toll was 115 and 66 people were missing. "The death toll dropped because we have Department of Defense anthropologists who are able to do a lot more advanced genetics. They were able to make sure we weren't tragically commingling any of the people we lost," Green said.

The grassland fire on Aug. 8 raced down the base of a volcano sloping into the tourist resort town of Lahaina, destroying or damaging some 2,200 buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands Asia for Rs 1,494 crore

Everstone Capital pares 25.3 pc stake in Burger King owner Restaurant Brands...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off; US FDA approves GSK's blood cancer therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft on Friday

(Update: Launched) Watch next space station crew launch aboard Soyuz MS-24 s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023