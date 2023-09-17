Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 12:40 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 12:38 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Phase 1 of Convention and Expo Centre 'Yashobhoomi' at Dwarka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated to the nation the Rs 5,400-crore Phase 1 of the state-of-the art India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) -- 'Yashobhoomi' -- at Dwarka, here.

With a total project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres and built-up area of more than 1.8 lakh square metres, 'Yashobhoomi' will find its place among the world's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities.

'Yashobhoomi' boasts of a magnificent convention centre, multiple exhibition halls and other facilities.

The convention centre, built across more than 73,000 square metres, comprises 15 convention rooms, including the main auditorium, the grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates.

The convention centre has the largest LED media facade in the country. The plenary hall in the convention centre has the seating capacity of around 6,000 guests.

The auditorium has an innovative automated seating system which converts the flat floor into an auditorium style tiered seating for different seating configurations.

The Grand Ballroom can host around 2,500 guests. It also has an extended open area with seating capacity of up to 500 people.

The 13 meeting rooms that are spread across eight floors are envisaged to hold a variety of meetings of different scales.

'Yashobhoomi' will also be connected to Delhi Airport Metro Express line with the inauguration of the new metro station 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25'.

Delhi Metro will also increase the operational speed of Metro trains on Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 kilometre per hour reducing the travel time. The total journey from 'New Delhi' to 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25' will take about 21 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 73 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023