Delhi records maximum temperature of 33.1 degrees C; humid weather conditions prevail

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 18:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Humid weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature settling at 33.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

The weatherman has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Monday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to hover around 34 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively.

The national capital received traces of rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The humidity levels oscillated between 71 per cent and 100 per cent.

