Left Menu

No major damage reported from 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Florence

"At the moment there are no particularly critical situations following the earthquake with its epicentre in Marradi", Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani wrote on Facebook, adding that checks on possible structural damages to buildings were ongoing.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-09-2023 10:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 10:53 IST
No major damage reported from 4.8 magnitude earthquake near Florence
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck early on Monday near Florence in central Italy, but regional authorities said it did not seem to have caused significant damage. The epicentre was just off Marradi, a town about 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) north-east of Florence, at a depth of 8.4 kilometres, the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) said.

The quake hit at 0310 GMT and was followed by several aftershocks, INGV said. "At the moment there are no particularly critical situations following the earthquake with its epicentre in Marradi", Tuscany Governor Eugenio Giani wrote on Facebook, adding that checks on possible structural damages to buildings were ongoing.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023