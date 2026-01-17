Italy to Embark on Historic T20 World Cup Journey
Italy has named a 15-member squad led by Wayne Madsen for their debut in the ICC men's T20 World Cup. The team will compete in India and Sri Lanka against Bangladesh, Nepal, and cricket giants in Group C. Key squad members include veteran all-rounder JJ Smuts.
In a landmark move, Italy announced a 15-member squad for their inaugural ICC men's T20 World Cup participation, scheduled for next month in India and Sri Lanka. The team will be helmed by seasoned player Wayne Madsen, known for his extensive experience in club cricket across England and South Africa.
The Azzurri are set to make their T20 World Cup debut against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on February 9, followed by a match against Nepal in Mumbai on February 12. The squad also includes notable addition JJ Smuts, a 37-year-old all-rounder who brings international experience from his time with South Africa.
Italy's entry into the tournament was sealed after a commendable performance at the ICC men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2025, where they finished second. They will be competing in Group C, alongside heavyweights like England, West Indies, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Their roster features a mix of seasoned players and emerging talent.
