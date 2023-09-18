Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeast Of Taiwan - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northeast of Taiwan region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 171km (106.25 miles), GFZ said.

