Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes northeast Of Taiwan - GFZ
Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 19:07 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 19:07 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northeast of Taiwan region on Monday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 171km (106.25 miles), GFZ said.
