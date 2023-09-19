Left Menu

Origins of human agency discerned in a new study by tracking babies' motions

More the mobile moved, the more the infant was stimulated to move, producing yet more mobile motion.Positive feedback amplifies and highlights the cause-and-effect relationship between infant and mobile motion, said Scott Kelso, the studys senior author and Eminent Scholar in Science and Professor, Department of Psychology.At some critical level of coordination, the infant recognises its causal powers and transitions from spontaneous to intentional behaviour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:42 IST
Origins of human agency discerned in a new study by tracking babies' motions
  • Country:
  • India

The realisation that one's action is effecting change triggers a ''positive feedback'', which amplifies the ''cause-and-effect relationship'' between the organism and their environment, scientists say.

Our behaviour thus transitions from a spontaneous to an intentional one, according to the researchers from the Florida Atlantic University, US.

Choosing human babies as their subjects, they found that when infants' feet were tethered to a crib-mounted baby mobile, infants discovered they could make the mobile move.

The researchers saw that each movement of an infant's foot, tethered to the mobile, caused the mobile to move. More the mobile moved, the more the infant was stimulated to move, producing yet more mobile motion.

''Positive feedback amplifies and highlights the cause-and-effect relationship between infant and mobile motion,'' said Scott Kelso, the study's senior author and Eminent Scholar in Science and Professor, Department of Psychology.

''At some critical level of coordination, the infant recognises its causal powers and transitions from spontaneous to intentional behaviour. This aha! moment is marked by an abrupt increase in infant movement rate,'' said Kelso.

The moment of infants' realisation was captured as the researchers measured infant and mobile movements, which uncovered dynamic and coordinative features of the moment that they said marked the ''birth of agency''.

The fact that goal-directed action appears in the first months of human life prompted the researchers to study human babies to answer the question ''where does agency or purpose come from?''.

While previous modelling studies have suggested that agency emerged from the coupled relation between the organism and the environment, this study aimed to understand how exactly this happened.

The study said that the approach used here framed ''agency'' as an emergent property from the functional coupling of organism and environment.

Further, agency emerges through a punctuated self-organizing process, with meaning found both in movement and stillness, the researchers found through a comprehensive analysis of baby motion, mobile motion and the interaction between the two.

''The babies in our study have revealed something really profound: that there is action in the midst of inaction, and inaction in the midst of action. Both provide meaningful information to the infant exploring the world and its place in it,'' said Kelso.

''The coordination dynamics of movement and stillness jointly constitute the unity of the baby's conscious awareness - that they can make things happen in the world. Intentionally,'' said Kelso.

Discovery driven by agency does have observable characteristics and that coordination dynamics provides a means to identify them, as shown by the distinct clusters in the timing and degree of bursts of infant activity detected, the study said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023