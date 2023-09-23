J-K revenue dept orders changes in record of rights of over 400 ha of land in Samba's Birpur village

The Jammu and Kashmir revenue department on Saturday ordered changes in record of rights in respect of over 400 hectares of land in Birpur village of Samba district, an official said. The changes pertain to the delineation and demarcation of land that do not form part of any water course or source but have been recorded as 'Gair Mumkin Khad', 'Gair Mumkin Darya' and 'Gair Mumkin Nallah' in the revenue records, the revenue department official said, adding the issue was a long pending demand of the people.

Quoting an order issued by the department, the official said that a total of over 4,150 kanals of land in Birpur village have been recorded as 'Gair Mumkin Khad'.

"A detailed study conducted by the revenue authorities and irrigation and flood control department, and based on spot verification by the deputy commissioner and a technical report by the department, flood risk zone maps for the village has been prepared,'' the official said.

"Accepting the recommendation of the committees set up for delineation and demarcation, the government has ordered that 3278.25 kanals of land (409.7 acres) shall be recorded as 'Banjar Qadeem' (old barren or uncultivated land)," he added.

The official said that delineation and demarcation exercise has been conducted in a scientific manner while ensuring robustness and due diligence. "Using drone flying and GIS mapping, a digital terrain model or digital elevation model of the catchment area of Ballol Nallah (stream) was prepared. Based on input data of land use, land cover and highest observed discharge, hydrological modelling study was conducted and flood risk zone maps for varying return periods were prepared which were then used to demarcate the width of Balol Nallah," he said.

The official added that the combined results were used for delineating and demarcating the land. Various specialised agencies, including irrigation and flood control department, directorate of ecology, environment and remote sensing, and National Institute of Hydrology Centre, Jammu, were consulted during the process.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration had set up a three-tier committee for delineation and demarcation of lands. ''The process has been set in motion and various areas are currently in consideration for delineation and demarcation,'' the official said.

