Many districts on red alert as heavy rains batter Bihar

Incessant rains triggered a flood-like situation in several low-lying areas of Bihar on Saturday, officials said.

While some areas of the state received more than 120 mm showers in the last 24 hours, overall the state received 720 per cent excess rains, they said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall for Madhubani, Supaul and Araria districts, and an orange alert of heavy rainfall for six districts.

In the 24 hours till 8.30 am, Samastipur recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 179.7 mm, followed by Vaishali (128 mm) and Begusarai (127.5 mm).

The heavy rains led to a flood-like situation in many parts of the state. Low-lying areas of Araria, Purnea, Madhepura, Saharsa, Jamui, Katihar and Banka districts were the worst affected, officials said.

