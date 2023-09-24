Landslide causes cave-in on NH-10, traffic disrupted between Sikkim, Bengal

Heavy rain in the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim triggered a landslide that caused a cave-in on the National Highway10 in Darjeeling district on Sunday, disrupting vehicular movement on the key arterial link between the two states, officials said. Following heavy rain, a massive amount of rocks and slush rolled down the hill and damaged the highway at Sethi Jhora in Bengal, around 30 km from Siliguri, they said. The road is completely closed for repairs, and the restoration will take a few days, one of the officials said. Vehicles from the Himalayan state and West Bengal are taking a detour to reach their destinations.

Heavy vehicle movement will be allowed only between 7 pm to 6 am and will be open via Kalimpong district in Bengal, another official said. The area witnessed landslides and blocking of the highway several times this monsoon.

