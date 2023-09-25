Left Menu

NH-10 cave-in: Road repair on; likely to be opened by Tuesday

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 25-09-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 15:44 IST
NH-10 cave-in: Road repair on; likely to be opened by Tuesday
The stretch of National Highway 10, a key road connecting Sikkim and the rest of the country via West Bengal's Siliguri, which was closed for over 24 hours due to a cave-in following a landslide, is likely to be opened by Tuesday as repairing work is on in full swing, an official said.

A large portion of the highway near Sethi Jhora, around 30 km from Siliguri which is a major commercial hub in the northern part of West Bengal, was washed away following heavy rain for the past several days.

"That part of the road is closed and no vehicle is allowed. Work is going on in full swing. The road is likely to be opened partially by this evening or latest by tomorrow," the official said.

The highway was closed by the authorities following a cave-in on Sunday morning and vehicles are forced to take a detour to reach their destinations, he said.

"To reach Sikkim from Siliguri or vice-versa, small vehicles are now using a diversion from Teesta via Kurseong, or via Sangsey to Lava-Gorubathan road and Coronation Bridge. Heavy vehicles are taking the Chitrey Fatak-Kalimpong town-Lava Gorubathan road-Coronation Bridge route," the official said.

The movement of heavy vehicles is allowed only between 7 pm to 6 am.

Sikkim is a landlocked state where almost all essential commodities reach via Siliguri and trucks generally use NH-10.

According to a report from the Rangpo checkpost in the northeastern state, the number of vehicles moving from Sikkim has gone down considerably.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

