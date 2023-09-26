Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:28 IST
Further investigation needed at seven sites, says report by panel on recent Shimla landslides
The committee constituted to study the causes behind the landslides in Shimla city in July and August has suggested further investigations at seven sites by the Geological Survey of India or any other agency.

The absence of a proper drainage system, construction on totally unstable slopes covered with debris and heavy continuous rains resulted in the landslide and the possibility of slides in future cannot be ruled out, it said.

The preliminary report was prepared by the committee led by Principal Scientific Officer of Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment (HIMCOSTE) S S Randhawa.

The report recommended detailed investigations at some sites where the damage is very prominent or geologically very active areas requiring specific recommendations for their mitigation to avoid any eventuality in future.

The investigations should be conducted by the Geological Survey of India or any other agency with expertise in landslides management and mitigation over the Himalayan Region, the 32-page report said.

The sites include Krishnanagar, Phagli, Shiv Bauri, Summer Hill, Majitha House, Indian Institute of Advance Study, Benmore and Cambley Bank where major landslides were witnessed during the ongoing monsoon season.

The landslides claimed 27 lives in Shiv Temple (Summer Hill), Fagli and Krishnanagar in August.

Shimla recorded 552.1 mm of rain in 20 days in August 2023 as compared to 47.40 mm in eight days in 2014.

The other reasons that led to the landslides were the deposition of thick debris on fragile slopes, decreased binding forces of the trees, structural depressions and fractured rocks.

