MCD House clears proposal for redevelopment of old Gandhi Nagar market

The municipal House on Tuesday approved a proposal for redevelopment of the old Gandhi Nagar market in east Delhi.

The legacy market is renowned as Asia's largest readymade garments and textile hub.

''One of the major highlights of today's meeting was the approval of Rs 162 crore for the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar Market, a project aimed at enhancing the city's infrastructure and commercial prospects,'' according to an official statement.

The market share of the Gandhi Nagar hub in the garments trade has been ''declining over the years due to insufficient infrastructure'', a source said on Monday and added the aim is to redevelop it along the lines of the Chandni Chowk market.

A total of six key agenda were cleared by the House, it said.

The MCD House reiterated its commitment to the growth and betterment of the city, with Mayor Shelly Oberoi emphasising the goal of making Delhi the world's cleanest city, the statement said.

She expressed optimism about regaining the city's lost glory through focused efforts on cleanliness and development.

Earlier, several members of the AAP and BJP raised competing slogans during the proceedings of the municipal House.

The proceeding began after nearly 30 minutes past its scheduled time of 2 pm.

Some of the BJP members started raising anti-AAP slogans, following which a few of the AAP councillors also resorted to anti-BJP sloganeering.

Mayor Oberoi asked all members to maintain the dignity of the House, and adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Some of the members had also entered the Well of the House, and held placards bearing slogans such as 'Ward Committee ka Gathan Karo' (constitute ward committee).

Many members continued to raise the slogans even during the time when the House was adjourned. The proceedings later resumed.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is headquartered at the Civic Centre here.

