Royal Enfield launches initiative to help flood-hit customers in TN, AP
Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has rolled out a service support initiative to flood-affected customers following the havoc caused by Cyclone Michaung. The two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors has offered free towing service along with comprehensive vehicle check-ups in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring Puducherry.Customers can call the toll-free number 1800-2100-007 and register their service between December 8 and 20.
Motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield has rolled out a 'service support initiative' to flood-affected customers following the havoc caused by Cyclone 'Michaung.' The two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors has offered free towing service along with comprehensive vehicle check-ups in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and neighbouring Puducherry.
Customers can call the toll-free number 1800-2100-007 and register their service between December 8 and 20. Royal Enfield, in a statement on Friday, said in addition to mechanical evaluation, it would actively support in assisting and processing of insurance claims to customers.
''We understand the impact of the recent cyclone and stand by our customers in this time of distress. Royal Enfield and its dealers will proactively assist them during these challenging times and ensure additional service care and support,'' company chief commercial officer Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.
Royal Enfield appealed to the affected customers to register themselves for comprehensive vehicle check-ups by calling the dedicated toll-free number. The company advises customers to refrain from starting the engine of a flood-affected motorcycle to avoid engine malfunction and further damage, the statement added.
