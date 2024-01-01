Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Japan, tsunami warning issued
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 01-01-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 12:55 IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.4 hit north central Japan on Monday, public broadcaster NHK said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning along coastal regions of Ishikawa, Niigata and Toyama prefectures.
