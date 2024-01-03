MP cabinet decides to institute awards in honour of Rani Durgavati, Avanti Bai Lodhi

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday decided to institute two awards in the name of Rani Durgavati and Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi for women who work under ''adverse'' conditions and make ''extraordinary'' contributions to society.

MP Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared the information after the cabinet meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, at the Jabalpur-based Shakti Bhawan, the headquarters of the state-run power companies.

Vijayvargiya said the cabinet decided to institute annual honours in the memory of legendary queens Rani Durgavati and Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi. The awards will be given to women who work under adverse conditions and make extraordinary contributions to society, he said.

This apart, the cabinet also decided to introduce fellowships in all state universities for students to pursue studies on the lives of these queens, he said.

He said the life history of these martyr queens will be introduced in school and college curricula.

A decision has been taken to give Rs 4,000 per sack (bag) of tendu leaves plucked by tribals. It will put an additional burden of Rs 165 crore on the state exchequer, he said.

Another decision was taken by the cabinet to promote millet production ('Shree Anna'), he said. Under the Rani Durgavati Shree Anna Protsahan Yojana, Rs 10 per kilogram will be given to those who grow millets, said the minister.

The cabinet has decided to increase irrigation area in the state up to 65 lakh hectares for which irrigation projects worth Rs 32,000 crore have been approved, he said.

A decision was taken to construct roads worth Rs 4,500 crore to enhance infrastructure in the state, he said. Madhya Pradesh has a road network of 5.1 lakh kilometres, he said.

The cabinet also decided to give a 50 per cent concession in sales tax for automobiles sold in the Gwalior Mela, he added.

