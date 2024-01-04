Researchers create map of industrial activity at sea, say most of it goes "untracked"

About 75 per cent of the world's industrial fishing vessels are not publicly tracked, and much of that fishing happens around Africa and South Asia, according to a new study published in the journal Nature.

Researchers have created a global map of large vessel traffic and offshore infrastructure and found a ''remarkable'' amount of activity previously ''dark'' to public monitoring systems, using machine learning and satellite imagery.

The researchers, led by an international non-profit organisation Global Fishing Watch, Washington, US, also found that more than 25 per cent of transport and energy vessel activity also was missing from public tracking systems.

The findings help shed light on the breadth and intensity of human industrial activity at sea, which they said has been changing.

''The footprint of the Anthropocene is no longer limited to terra firma,'' said co-author Patrick Halpin, a professor of marine geospatial ecology at Duke University, UK.

The researchers found that while fishing activity had dropped in the recent years, offshore energy development had surged over the study period of 2017-21, with oil structures increasing by 16 per cent and wind turbines more than doubling. By 2021, turbines had outnumbered oil platforms.

They observed that China's offshore wind energy had the most striking growth, increasing ninefold from 2017 to 2021.

''A new industrial revolution has been emerging in our seas undetected - until now,'' said David Kroodsma, director of research and innovation at Global Fishing Watch and co-lead author of the study.

''On land, we have detailed maps of almost every road and building on the planet. In contrast, growth in our ocean has been largely hidden from public view,'' said Kroodsma.

For the study, the researchers studied 2 million gigabytes of satellite imagery spanning 2017-2021 to observe vessels and offshore infrastructure in coastal waters across six continents where they said more than three-quarters of industrial activity is concentrated.

Generating positional data using five years' worth of radar and optical imagery, the research team identified vessels failing to broadcast their positions. Using machine learning, they then concluded which of these vessels were likely engaging in fishing activity.

''Historically, vessel activity has been poorly documented, limiting our understanding of how the world's largest public resource - the ocean - is being used,'' said co-lead author Fernando Paolo, senior machine learning engineer at Global Fishing Watch.

While not all boats are legally required to broadcast their position, the researchers said that ''dark fleets'', or vessels absent from public monitoring systems, pose major challenges for protecting and managing natural resources.

The team found that Asia dominated in fishing activities, even as they said public data ''wrongly'' suggested Asia and Europe had similar amounts of fishing within their borders.

''For every 10 fishing vessels we found on the water, seven were in Asia while only one was in Europe,'' said co-author Jennifer Raynor, assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, US.

The researchers said that the study highlighted the technology's potential in tackling climate change as mapping vessel traffic could help improve estimates of greenhouse gas emissions at sea.

Further, mapping offshore infrastructure trends can help detect marine pollution events and hold responsible parties to account, said co-author Christian Thomas, a geospatial engineer at SkyTruth, a nonprofit environmental watchdog in the US.

