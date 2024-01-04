Left Menu

MCD to launch modified module of Sahbhagita Scheme to provide incentive to RWAs

04-01-2024
MCD to launch modified module of Sahbhagita Scheme to provide incentive to RWAs
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi will launch a modified module of the Sahbhagita Scheme on January 6, allowing incentives to resident welfare associations and group housing societies that meet tax collection and waste management targets, according to an official statement on Thursday.

January 6 will also be celebrated as Sahbhagita Diwas, it stated.

The civic body will celebrate January as the ''Month of Sahbhagita'' with the aim to cover all registered RWAs/GHSs under the scheme by March 31.

Under the modified module of Sahbhagita Scheme, 10 per cent incentive will be given to RWAs/GHSs on the condition that at least 90 per cent of their residents have paid property tax, it said.

An additional 5 per cent incentive will be given to RWAs, GHSs and educational institutions, having an area of 10 acres and above, subject to 90 per cent tax collection compliance and compliance of proper waste management rules under the scheme.

This additional incentive will be given on implementation of 100 per cent waste segregation at the source, 100 per cent composting of wet waste in the colony/society/educational institution, 100 per cent recycling of recyclable dry waste and complete hand over of remaining dry waste to the civic body or its authorised agencies.

