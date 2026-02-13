Left Menu

Two ivory pieces go missing from military station in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 held

Two ivory pieces worth over Rs 2 crore went missing from a military station at Pangod here and police have launched an investigation into the incident, officials said on Friday. Police on Thursday also registered a separate case to keep the suspects in preventive detention as part of the investigation, officials said.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 08:52 IST
Two ivory pieces go missing from military station in Thiruvananthapuram, 17 held
  • Country:
  • India

Two ivory pieces worth over Rs 2 crore went missing from a military station at Pangod here and police have launched an investigation into the incident, officials said on Friday. The Poojappura police registered a case and took 17 people into custody, they said. As per the FIR registered based on a complaint by an officer of the Indian Army's Madras Regiment, the two ivory worth Rs 2 crore, kept at the officers' mess, were found stolen. The FIR said that a DJ party took place between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and it is suspected that someone who arrived for the event was involved in the theft. The case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for house trespass and theft of government property. Based on information provided by officials at the military camp regarding outsiders who entered the premises as part of the DJ party, 17 persons from various parts of Thiruvananthapuram were taken into custody on Thursday. Police on Thursday also registered a separate case to keep the suspects in preventive detention as part of the investigation, officials said. Police officials at the Poojappura police station said interrogation of those detained is underway and a detailed probe is required to recover the missing ivory. Officials said the ivory had been in the military camp since it began operations several decades ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

3 Delhi schools receive bomb threat emails; searches underway

 India
2
Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter – but now we’re learning more

Men lose their Y chromosome as they age. Scientists thought it didn’t matter...

 Australia
3
PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focus

PRECIOUS-Gold bounces back from near one-week low; US inflation data in focu...

 Global
4
Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

Sabarimala gold loss probe: Sample collection enters second day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Open or Closed: How Countries Really Manage Capital Flows in a Volatile World

How the world’s biggest medicine delivery effort is being rebuilt to eliminate neglected diseases

Fashion’s Recycling Fix Has a Dark Side, OECD Warns of Hidden Labour and Waste Risks

Mpox’s Uneven Spread in East Africa Reveals the High Cost of Delayed and Limited Vaccination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026