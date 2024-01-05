Japan to tap $33 mln of budget reserves for earthquake response
Japan will tap 4.74 billion yen ($32.7 million) of budget reserves to cover damages from the New Year's Day earthquake disaster in its northwestern region of Ishikawa, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. Kishida has asked Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to proceed with the steps needed to boost the reserve budget, he added.
Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2024 11:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 11:12 IST
Kishida has asked Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki to proceed with the steps needed to boost the reserve budget, he added. On Thursday, Kishida said the cabinet would approve the emergency funding next week as his government moves to tackle the aftermath of the earthquake, which had a magnitude of 7.6. ($1=144.8300 yen)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
