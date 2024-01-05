Left Menu

Delhi's peak winter power demand hits all-time high amid cold spell

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:01 IST
The cold spell underway in Delhi pushed the national capital's peak winter power demand to an all-time high of 5,559 MW on Friday, discom officials said.

According to real-time data from the State Load Dispatch Centre, Delhi's peak winter power demand clocked 5,559 MW at 11.05 am.

The officials said the previous highest peak demand witnessed in Delhi during the winter was 5,526 MW on January 6, 2023.

A BSES spokesperson said BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited) and BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) successfully met peak power demand of 2,379 MW and 1,136 MW, respectively, in their areas.

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), which supplies power in North Delhi, met a peak power demand of 1,735 MW, a company spokesperson said.

Parts of Delhi witnessed very dense to dense fog early on Friday while the minimum temperature settled at 9.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

Officials said an orange alert has been issued for Delhi for the day with shallow to moderate fog and cold day conditions likely at a few places.

